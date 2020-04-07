Rep. Shirkey wants to see businesses open again

While Governor Gretchen Whitmer considers extending the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, a state Republican leader thinks the state could start reopening and has launched a task force to get it going.

During an open zoom meeting with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says it's time to start preparing for what he's calling "the next step."

"I believe that we will be able to identify businesses and commercial activity even as early as next week that with very little change and very little effort they can be deemed safe," said Shirkey.

Earlier Tuesday both the House and Senate passed an extension to Governor Whitmer's State of Emergency powers. The Governor originally asked for a 70-day extension, state lawmakers agreed on a 23-day extension instead.

Senate Majority Leader Shirkey says 23 days is plenty of time to keep gathering new information about the crisis, as it changes every day.

He also says when the time comes, if needed, it could be extended again.

