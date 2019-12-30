Rep. Lewis' Lansing appearance in doubt

The keynote speaker for the 35th Annual MLK Holiday Luncheon at the Lansing Center is in question.

Just last week, it was announced that Georgia Congressman John Lewis would be the keynote speaker for the event, but as of Monday organizers are still waiting to confirm that appearance.

On Sunday, the iconic Civil Rights Leader released a statement through his Congressional Office stating he's been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now," said Rep. Lewis.

Lewis, who is 70 years old, said he was diagnosed following a routine medical visit with tests reconfirming the diagnosis.

Lewis said he will return to Washington in the coming days to begin his treatment plan that will last several weeks.

Lewis says his doctors believe he has a good chance to beat the cancer.

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance," said Rep. Lewis.

Rep. Lewis has been well-known for his work in the civil rights movement, being named one of the Big Six leaders of the Civil Rights Movement, according to his office.

