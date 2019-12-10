Rep. John Lewis announced as keynote speaker for MLK Holiday Luncheon

The Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Michigan has announced its keynote speaker for the 2020 MLK Holiday Luncheon.

U.S. Congressman John Lewis will give the keynote speech.

The Georgia Democrat has been a key player in the country's civil rights movement for more than 50 years.

The Luncheon is January 20th at the Lansing Center.

Tickets are $50 and can be bought at Lansing City Hall and at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center.

