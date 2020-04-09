Rep. Elissa Slotkin urges rapid FDA review

On Thursday, Representative Elissa Slotkin urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to rapidly review the process developed by Michigan State University and Sparrow Health System to decontaminate N-95 masks.

MSU and Sparrow are using commercial ovens to decontaminate the surgical masks.

Alan Vierling the President of Sparrow Hospital said, "What we know about the virus is it doesn't do well in heat, so most viruses typically die at 84 degrees."

"The industrial oven allows you to put a mask on the back of the spiral oven and it rotates it all the way up to the top. So, we cook it at 158 degrees Fahrenheit for exactly 30 minutes."

Jeff Dwyer, the Director of MSU Extension said a mask can go through the decontamination process about 10 to 15 times.

Having this option for the medical staff will decrease the demand for new surgical masks as well as keeping the masks clean.

The push to get the process FDA approved is bipartisan.

Slotkin, who is a Democrat, said she is working closely with Republican Congressman Frank Upton.

