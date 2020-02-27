Rep. Debbie Dingell says coronavirus impacts will be lasting

Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said the impact of the coronavirus will be felt for a long time.

During an interview on CNN, she shot back at an anchor who asked what she thought about Vice President Mike Pence leading the national response.

Congresswoman Dingell said it's not a time to take shots, it's a time to work together.

"I want to be very clear that I think all of us need to not panic and remember the very basic things and I'm going to use this opportunity, wash your hands frequently and go on google and learn to wash them correctly," Dingell said. "But I am worried about the supply chain, I have been from the beginning. I've been with other people who have been following the virus more closely than anybody, this is a short term issue, not a long term issue."

Dingell said it's important leaders and politicians work together as we've seen the damage the coronavirus has done in other countries.

