REO Town transforms into "Nightmare Off Elm Street" Friday night

REO Town Halloween Block Party, aptly named "Nightmare Off Elm Street" celebrates the spooky holiday.

All Hollows' Eve is a week away but that won't stop Lansing residents from celebrating ahead of time with food, drinks, and entertainment.

The evening of spooky festivities is from 5 to midnight.

5 - 8 p.m.: Arts Night Out begins with artwork on display at the REO Town Marketplace, Sleepwalker Spirits and Ale, Wheel House Studio, Soulful Earth Herbals, Woke Mind Body Studio, Reo Town Pub, The Rusty Mug Bar & Grill REO Town, Jean Jean Vintage, Thriftique and more to be announced!

7 - 8 p.m.: Super Secret Cult Band: Apocalyptic Pop Vignettes at The Robin Theatre (Tickets are available in advance for $6.66)

9 - midnight: Live entertainment at The Artisan Company Salon main stage

Midnight: Costume Contest at the Reo Town Pub

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.