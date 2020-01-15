Renovations underway at Jackson hospital

The Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson is getting some updates.

Renovations are being made to the hospital's Emergency Department.

The renovations are expected to create "a more patient-centered environment for the 75,000 visits each year," according to a statement released to News 10.

“We want our community to know we listen to their concerns and take action,” said Kim Campbell, Director of Nursing and Patient Care Services, Emergency Department/CDU/Organizational Throughput. “We look forward to this fall when our patients will experience an updated care environment in the Emergency Department.”

The multi-phase project should be completed in October of 2020.

Officials say construction should not impact the timeliness of care, however, the hospital said high patient volumes are expected to continue because of flu season.

The hospital said updates on the project will be posted to their Facebook page, which can be viewed here.

The hospital said an additional renovation to the front entrance is expected to be completed this year as well.

