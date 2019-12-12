Removal of bike path will cause lane closures

Lane closures should be expected on Monday, Dec. 16, when the Bogue Street protected bike path pilot project will come to an end.

Between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the 16th workers will be removing lane markers, signage and concrete bollards which will lead to the construction.

The removal of the path will cause the following closures:

-both southbound lanes on Bogue Street, between Grand River Avenue and the Eli Broad College of Business

- the Auditorium Road intersection at Bogue Street

According to the press release from the City of East Lansing, the Bogue Street protected bicycle path was "a collaboration between Michigan State University and the City of East Lansing to study the use of a protected bike path in the local community and determine whether non-motorized transportation was improved along the busy Bogue Street corridor. "

The program was scheduled to end on October 31 but organizers extended the trial to the end of the fall semester to collect more information about the usage and impact on safety.

They say the data that has been gathered will be used to decide whether permanent protected bike paths should be installed.

