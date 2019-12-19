Reminders for safe snow removal

MDOT is reminding people that live along highways and major roads to be careful while shoveling their snow.

Plowing and shoveling snow onto the shoulder of the road at the end of your driveway can create hazardous conditions for drivers.

According to MDOT, Michigan Vehicle Code 257.677a prohibits "the obstruction of safety vision by removal or deposit of snow, ice, or slush."

"Careless plowing creates an added hazard to unsuspecting motorists and plow drivers," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said.

Lansing's snow ordinance requires residents to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of snow fall, and can not be pushed into roads or public parking lots.

