Remains of body located in Emmett Township

Saturday afternoon, the Calhoun County Police Department sent out their Major Crimes task force to assist the Emmett Department of Public Safety in the investigation of a recovered body.

The human remains were located on River Road between G North Drive and Raymond Road in Emmett Township.

Detectives from the Emmett Department of Public Safety are working with the Calhoun County sheriff's office, Michigan State Police, Battle Creek Police Department and NHBP are investigating the identity of the body and the cause of death.

The body was taken to the Department of Pathology at Western Michigan University. However, investigators have not positively identified the remains.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.