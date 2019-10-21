Remains identified as missing woman, linked to possible serial killer

New details this morning on the suspected serial investigation of Detroit area suspected killer Deangelo Martin, 34.

The remains found on the city's west side have been identified as a missing woman.

WDIV out of Detroit confirmed the remains found in a vacant home in December were those of Deborah Reynolds.

The last person she was seen with was suspected killer Deangleo Martin.

Currently, Martin is undergoing a competency exam in the deaths of four other women.

He has not been charged in Reynolds death.

Martin is charged in the murders of four women whose bodies were found stashed in vacant houses in Detroit.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced back in September that Martin has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony murder.

Police are calling the slayings that occurred between March and June the work of a serial killer.

Police Chief James Craig said he sees similarities between three of the slayings and the assaults of at least two other women who survived attacks.

The bodies were found from February 2018 to June this year, and the victims were all in their 40s and 50s.

Martin was arrested in June. He is also charged in the stabbing and sexual assault of one woman in May and the kidnapping and assault of another woman in June.

Martin is due back in court on Dec. 6.

