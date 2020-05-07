Religious leaders and churches sue Governor Whitmer over executive orders

A group of churches and religious leaders are suing Governor Gretchen Whitmer in federal court, claiming her executive orders unconstitutionally block people from holding or attending religious services.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, claims the executive orders issued on April 30 and May 1 are not legal because the Legislature did not extend the state of emergency.

The plaintiffs also argue that parts of orders banning groups of people from gathering deny people "the ability to hold worship services and otherwise carry out their ministry functions."

The Governor's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order does include exemptions for religious places and organizations but the plaintiffs say the exemptions do not apply to 'individuals attending a place or worship as clergy or congregants."

The suit asks the court for the following:

[li]to declare all executive orders issued since April 30 unconstitutional[/li]

[li]to find the state's Emergency Powers Act and Emergency Management Act unconstitutional[/li]

[li]to ban the enforcement of executive orders issued since April 30 as well as future executive orders issued without Legislative approval[/li]

One of the plaintiffs is Stanley Chatfield, pastor at Northern Michigan Baptist Bible Church and father of House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R - Levering), who is suing the Governor in the state Court of Claims.

Speaker Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R - Clarklake) claim in their lawsuit that Governor Whitmer violated the Emergency Management Act of 1976 when she extended the state of emergency without Legislative approval. The Governor says the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act of 1945 gives her the authority to determine when an emergency has ended.

A separate lawsuit filed in federal court by Congressman Paul Mitchell (R - Michigan) also accuses the Governor of overstepping her powers.

