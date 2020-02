Protestors against the President Trump Impeachment outcome are gathering at the State Capitol on Wednesday.

The 'Reject The Cover Up Rally' is expecting to have hundreds of people show up.

News 10 was told that demonstrators are accusing politicians of covering up Present Trump's alleged crimes of abuse of power. They also want a free and fair 2020 election claiming the 2016 election was not.

The rally starts at 5:30 p.m.

