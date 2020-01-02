Registration open for Michigan Senior Olympic Winter Games

Registration is open for the 2020 Michigan Senior Olympic Winter Games.

The events are set to begin on Feb. 5 and will last until Monday, Feb. 16.

There are 800 athletes from all over the state participating in the games, according to a news release.

The games are open to anyone age 50 and older. The athletes will compete in five-year age groups, according to the release.

Michigan Senior Olympics is a non-profit organization promoting healthy lifestyles by organizing games, sports competitions, health, fitness and more, according to the release.

Here are some of the events happening throughout the year:

- EXTRA EVENT - Cross Country Skiing – Saturday, January 12th

- FREE CLINIC – Platform Tennis at Waterford Oaks – Saturday, January 12th

- Ice Hockey (Men’s 60+ & 70+ Divisions) – Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 5-7 at Troy Sports Center

- Bocce Ball – Wednesday, Feb. 5th at Palazzo di Bocce

- Basketball (Free Throw & 3-Point Contest) – Sunday, Feb. 16th at Oakland Fieldhouse

- Billiards – Friday, Feb. 8th at OPC Senior Center

- ***NEW***Bowling – Friday & Saturday, Feb. 7-8 at Classic Lanes

- ***NEW***Cornhole – Saturday, Feb. 15th at Roger’s Roost

- Indoor Track & Field – Tuesday, Feb. 11th at Macomb Community College

- Powerwalk & Racewalk – Tuesday, Feb. 11th at Macomb Community College

- Pickleball – Sunday-Tuesday, Feb. 9-11 at Lifetime Fitness Rochester

- Powerlifting – Sunday, Feb. 9th at Strength Depot, Plymouth

- Table Tennis – Friday, Feb. 7th at Fenton Table Tennis Club

- DanceSport – Sunday, February 16th at Royal Park Hotel

- Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament – Sunday, March 15th – Elite Sportsplex

- SAVE THE DATE - Women’s 50+ Ice Hockey – April 3-5

- SAVE THE DATE – Summer Games coming in August

To register for the winter games, click here.

