Registration open for Michigan Senior Olympic Winter Games

LANSING, MI (WILX) -- Registration is open for the 2020 Michigan Senior Olympic Winter Games.
The events are set to begin on Feb. 5 and will last until Monday, Feb. 16.
There are 800 athletes from all over the state participating in the games, according to a news release.
The games are open to anyone age 50 and older. The athletes will compete in five-year age groups, according to the release.
Michigan Senior Olympics is a non-profit organization promoting healthy lifestyles by organizing games, sports competitions, health, fitness and more, according to the release.
Here are some of the events happening throughout the year:
- EXTRA EVENT - Cross Country Skiing – Saturday, January 12th
- FREE CLINIC – Platform Tennis at Waterford Oaks – Saturday, January 12th
- Ice Hockey (Men’s 60+ & 70+ Divisions) – Wednesday-Friday, Feb. 5-7 at Troy Sports Center
- Bocce Ball – Wednesday, Feb. 5th at Palazzo di Bocce
- Basketball (Free Throw & 3-Point Contest) – Sunday, Feb. 16th at Oakland Fieldhouse
- Billiards – Friday, Feb. 8th at OPC Senior Center
- ***NEW***Bowling – Friday & Saturday, Feb. 7-8 at Classic Lanes
- ***NEW***Cornhole – Saturday, Feb. 15th at Roger’s Roost
- Indoor Track & Field – Tuesday, Feb. 11th at Macomb Community College
- Powerwalk & Racewalk – Tuesday, Feb. 11th at Macomb Community College
- Pickleball – Sunday-Tuesday, Feb. 9-11 at Lifetime Fitness Rochester
- Powerlifting – Sunday, Feb. 9th at Strength Depot, Plymouth
- Table Tennis – Friday, Feb. 7th at Fenton Table Tennis Club
- DanceSport – Sunday, February 16th at Royal Park Hotel
- Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament – Sunday, March 15th – Elite Sportsplex
- SAVE THE DATE - Women’s 50+ Ice Hockey – April 3-5
- SAVE THE DATE – Summer Games coming in August
To register for the winter games, click here.
