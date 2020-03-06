Regional health organizations receive funding for opioid-related projects

Five regional health organizations across the state of Michigan in partnership with their Regional Perinatal Quality Collaborative are receiving a combined total of $300,000 in grant funding, according to a statement sent to News 10.

The funding will be used to begin new projects, or enhance and expand existing projects to prevent and treat opioid use disorder among women, their children and infants during prenatal, pregnancy and postpartum periods, the statement said.

The funding is being given through the "Addressing Perinatal Opioid Use Disorder" initiative, which is a partnership between the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan Foundation, according to the statement.

The statement said the following organizations will be receiving funding:

•$74,695 to Region 7 Perinatal Quality Collaborative - Sparrow Hospital, Lansing – Funding will support a mobile health clinic stationed on a rotating basis in the parking lot of three substance use treatment facilities. The staff, which consists of a nurse navigator, social worker, Sparrow Hospital medical professionals and peer recovery coaches, provide perinatal and contraceptive care to women with opioid use disorder on Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT).

•$50,000 to Region 4 Perinatal Quality Collaborative - Kent County Health Department, Grand Rapids – Funding will enhance access to local treatment, support and recovery resources through MIRecovery.info for expecting women struggling with substance use disorder in West Michigan.

• $66,779 to Region 5 Perinatal Quality Collaborative - Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, Saginaw – Funding will support an evidence-based model of group health care, which brings eight to 12 pregnant women together for routine prenatal care. The program aims to address substance use, adequate prenatal care, mental health and neonatal abstinence syndrome.

• $64,135 to Region 2 Perinatal Quality Collaborative - Munson Medical Center, Traverse City – Funding will support the implementation of universal Perinatal Substance Use Disorder High Touch, High Tech screening, brief intervention and referral for pregnant women at their first prenatal appointment with their obstetric provider.

• $44,391 to Region 1 Perinatal Quality Collaborative - War Memorial Hospital, Sault Ste Marie/Marquette – Funding will help provide onsite care for infants born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS), keeping mothers and newborns together rather than sending babies across the state for treatment. The program will also offer provider and patient education and help implement a Medication Intervention Program (MIP).

“This collaboration is addressing a very specific, complex need for women, children and families across the state who are impacted by opioid use disorder,” said Lynda Rossi, executive vice president of Strategy, Government and Public Affairs at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “We’re proud to support organizations and individuals who are engaged within their communities and improving access to resources, education and treatment to help combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan .”

MDHHS records indicate between 2010 and 2017 the rate of infants discharged from hospitals for drug withdrawals has increased by more than 50%.

