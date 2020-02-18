Redbox launches streaming service

Redbox has jumped into the video streaming business with a new free service that's supported by ads.

You can check it out online, or through the Redbox mobile app.

The service, called "Free Live TV," is similar to others, offering specific channels as well as general categories such as comedy, viral videos and entertainment news.

Redbox has previously experimented with streaming, launching an on-demand service in 2017, which lets users rent or buy movies and stream them instantly

