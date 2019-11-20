Red ornaments back on display

An iconic part of the capital city's holiday decorations are back on display.

A lot of people said they're excited to see the ornaments back at the roundabout in downtown Lansing. Not just because they'll be up for Silver Bells this Friday, but because of what it took to get them back up.

"It's great, I'm glad they're back. Frankly, they were not going to be repaired, they were going to be done away with," someone said.

"I saw the car smashed in there," Tanner Connors said.

"So we're really excited that they're back up, I was nervous they weren't going to be," Norrlyn-Michael Allen said.

And so was the city of Lansing, but not long after announcing they couldn't afford to put the ornaments up this year.

"This donor came forward and provided the money to repair them, so we're back in progress here," Michael Beebe said.

Now they're smack in the middle of downtown already bringing Christmas cheer to the capital city.

"The ornaments and a lot of other things that are downtown," Mayor Andy Schor said. "They show an excitement, a vibrancy of Lansing, it's part of the excitement of Silver Bells week,"

And an excitement of a community coming together around the holidays.

"We're appreciative of them being fixed and we have them displayed," Schor said.

"It shows how strong the community in Lansing really can be. It brings in the holiday season that it was donated by the community,"

Allen said.

"To actually have it back and have someone that was caring enough to donate...it brings beauty back to the city," someone said.

The Silver Bells Parade starts Friday night at 6 p.m. The fireworks are scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.