Red Wings trade Mike Green to Oilers for Kyle Brodziak, draft pick

The Detroit Red Wings have traded defenseman Mike Green to the Edmonton Oilers for Kyle Brodziak and a conditional draft pick. The conditional draft pick will be in either the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft or in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

If the Oilers reach the Western Conference Finals and if Green plays in at least half of Edmonton's games, the pick will be a 2021 third-rounder.

Green, 34, has played in 303 games in five seasons with the Red Wings, after signing with Detroit as a free agent in 2015. Green made the All-Star team in 2018 and has 141 points as a Red Wing. He played the previous 10 seasons of his career with the Washington Capitals.

As part of the deal, the Red Wings will pay half of Green's $3.375 million cap-hit, according to CapFriendly.com. Green is in the final year of his contract.

Brodziak is considered to be a throw-in to the trade, in order to make the salaries align. The 35-year old has not appeared in a game this season, as he retired prior to the 2019-2020 season with a back injury. He is currently on long term injured reserve.

The Red Wings currently have 17 selections over the next two NHL drafts.