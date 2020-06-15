Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Beginning Monday the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies for a limited time.

The Red Cross says the antibody test could provide donors insight into whether or not they have been exposed to coronavirus. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within 7-10 days in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The test has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Right now there continues to be an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, people who do not feel well or who believe they may be sick with COVID-19 should postpone their donation. You must also wear a mask at the time of your donation.

