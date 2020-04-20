Red Cross now requiring masks for blood donations

Blood donors are now required to wear a face-covering or mask while at Red Cross Blood drives or donation centers.

This is in alignment with the new Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines about masks in public.

The Red Cross is also looking for people who are fully recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to donate plasma.

People who have fully recovered from the virus have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus and help those who are still battling the illness.

