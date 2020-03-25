Red Cross To Hold Blood Drive At Jackson College

In Jackson County they are trying to meet a desperate need for blood.

Social distancing leading to blood shortage.

So, on Wednesday, March 25 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Jackson College will host an American Red Cross blood drive in the Victor Cuiss Fieldhouse.

The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak prompting an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.

To help this situation, Dr. Daniel J. Phelan, Jackson College president, has decided to allow the drive in the Fieldhouse despite the current campus closure.

“I am assured that the Red Cross will deploy aggressive hygienic procedures to keep the environment safe for all,” Phelan said.

This shortage is part of a national situation.

Even the U.S. Surgeon General has noted the critical need.

“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams.

Healthy individuals are needed to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

Experts say donating is a safe process with numerous precautions regularly in place.

Please visit the Red Cross website to learn more or to schedule an appointment for Wednesday's blood drive.

