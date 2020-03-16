Red Cross still needs blood donations

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, the American Red Cross still needs people to donate blood.

Getting blood is getting more difficult for the Red Cross as many blood drives continue to get canceled.

More than 140 blood drives are being canceled across the state of Michigan, which means the state is losing more than 4,000 blood donations.

"If you are healthy and eligible to donate blood, it is a safe process. We've implemented additional screening to help with folks coming into facilities," said an employee of the Red Cross.

The Red Cross is now taking temperatures of those who want to donate blood and facilities will be spacing beds farther apart.

