The weather has been pretty gloomy and Red Cedar River is feeling the impact.

Parts of the Sycamore Creek have filled Munn park in Lansing with water as well.

Heavy rains have caused issues for the river before.

Back in October, the city of Lansing blamed heavy rains for the millions of gallons of sewage that spilled into the Grand River and Red Cedar Rivers.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.