Red Cedar bridge project moves forward

The bridges over the Red Cedar River on Okemos Road in Meridian Township may soon be replaced.

The Ingham County Road Department has been conducting an environmental assessment for the project.

The pair of bridges just north of Mount Hope Avenue have been deemed obsolete based on the current bridge design standards and have reduced structural capacity for heavy truck traffic as indicated by posted weight limit signs as a result of advancing age and deterioration, according to a news release.

The release said a preferred alternative of replacing both bridges with one new bridge has been chosen based on prior community and public input and analysis.

A second, drop-in style, public information meeting will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19 at the Meridian Township Central Fire Station.

At the meeting, the public can view project information, have questions answered and give input.

