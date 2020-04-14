Red Cedar Project developers submit revised plans to Lansing City Council

Developers for a mixed-use project under construction at the former Red Cedar Golf Course have presented new renderings to the Lansing City Council for approval.

The eight-member council is expected to take action on the project’s revised plans either April 27 or May 4.

Developers scaled back on the project following word last month the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Michigan Strategic Fund rejected their brownfield plan.

The plan would have given developers tax incentives from the state that are typically reserved for properties that are blighted and have hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants.

Plans for the Red Cedar Project include two hotels, retail, restaurants, an assisted living facility and multi-family housing. The site, spanning 35.5 acres, is located on Michigan Avenue, south of the Frandor Shopping Center.

More information about the project, slated for completion in fall 2022, can be found on pages 23 to 55 of Monday’s council meeting agenda packet.

The project is led by Lansing developer Joel Ferguson and businessman Frank Kass of Columbus, Ohio.

Work on the project is expected to coincide with Ingham County Drain Commissioner Pat Lindemann’s work to improve the Montgomery Drain. This is a drainage district that includes the former golf course, Frandor and a residential area north of that area.

Lindemann told News 10 in January about $1.6 million in drain improvements are underway and the total project is estimated at about $50 million. He estimates the drain project and related sanitary work is expected to take more than two years to complete.

