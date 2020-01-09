Red Cedar Grill serves customers one last time

A major staple in Williamston is closing its doors for good on Thursday, January 9, 2020.

In a Facebook post, the owners of the Red Cedar Grill wrote they've sold the building and are closing the restaurant after 25 years.

One man who has gone there many times over the last two decades says it's hard to see it go.

Joe Dean said, "I feel bad. You know, because we've enjoyed it over the years, especially for special occasions like a birthday or something like that. You know, we've got memories here."

He added, "My wife loves the carrot cake, but we're here today because she wanted the drunken salmon one more time."

According to their Facebook page, those are two very popular dishes.

The restaurant is open until nine on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

