Red Cedar Grill will be closing its doors after 25 years of business in Williamston.

The owners, Mike and Amanda, of the popular restaurant announced they sold the building in a social media post.

Their last day will be January 9.

"We have enjoyed serving each of you over the years, and thank the Lansing area for all the support," Red Cedar Grill said in its Facebook post.

