Recreational pot shop denied permit in East Lansing

The East Lansing Zoning Board of Appeals denied giving a permit to a prospective recreational pot shop on Grand River Ave.

Traverse City-based ABCD Properties, LLC, purchased the now-closed Oades Big Ten party store on Grand River Ave. in 2018, hoping to turn it into a location for their marijuana business, Fresh Coast Provisioning.

However, they did not receive the required permit needed to operate in East Lansing.

Another recreational pot shop, Compassionate Associates, did receive a permit and is planing to open on Grand River Ave. as well. The store has not opened yet.

