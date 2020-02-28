Recreational marijuana sales begin Friday morning

The first recreational marijuana sales in Lansing will begin Friday.

Homegrown Cannabis Company and Pure Options on Pennsylvania Avenue say they will be open today.

There was some concern that Homegrown would not be able to open on Friday.

Our recent snowstorms was preventing them from getting required labels for marijuana product.

However, according to websites for both locations, they are preparing to open Friday morning at nine.

A reminder from state officials, you must be at least 21-years of age to purchase recreational marijuana in Michigan.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.