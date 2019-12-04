Record holiday shipping expected

The holiday shopping season has brought record breaking sales from both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and the demand for on-time delivery is at an all-time high.

With only three weeks left until Christmas, the clock is ticking to get those gifts in on time, and this year, companies are expected to deliver more than 2 billion packages.

If you're planning to ship gifts, here are the deadlines you need to follow to make sure they get where they need to go on time:

For standard shipping, the last day you can ship through UPS is Dec. 13, Dec. 14 through the postal service and Dec. 16 for FedEx.

If you want two-day shipping, UPS and FedEx will need your packages by Dec. 20.

If you need priority shipping for your packages, the postal service will need it by Dec. 21.

If you need to ship a package overnight, the deadline to do so for UPS, the postal service, FedEx and Amazon Prime is Dec. 23.

