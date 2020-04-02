Record 311,000 file initial unemployment claims in Michigan

Claims for unemployment benefits continue to skyrocket in Michigan during the coronavirus pandemic.

A record 311,000 people filed initial applications last week. That is more than double from the previous week - shattering the previous high of 128,000 that was set the week before.

The system has been deluged. The website went down Tuesday before being restored.

The state Unemployment Insurance Agency has implemented a schedule for people to apply based on their last name.

It is urging patience and recommends that users apply online late at night or early in the morning.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.