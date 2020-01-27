Recognizing the signs of an overdose

Nearly 200 hundred Americans a day die from a drug overdose or alcohol poisoning.

That's why the American Society of Anesthesiologists is urging everyone to know how to recognize, and respond to this type of emergency.

Experts say signs of an overdose include shallow breathing, extreme sleepiness, inability to talk, vomiting and confusion.

Call 9-1-1 immediately if you notice any of these symptoms, and don't leave the person alone.

If you suspect an opioid overdose, Naloxone should be given quickly by injection or nasal spray.

In most states, people who know someone at risk for overdose can be trained to administer Naloxone and receive it without a prescription.

