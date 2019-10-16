Recess before lunch?

There's some new research on the *timing* of *recess* in schools.

A survey of elementary school principals found putting kids on the playground *before* lunch ... Helped boost their appetites and reduced food waste.

It also improved the students' behavior and attention.

The majority of principals said they would consider making the switch ... But admitted scheduling and staffing issues could make it difficult.

More than half of the principals said they were unaware of the research surrounding research before lunch.

Copyright 2019 NBC and WILX. All rights reserved.

