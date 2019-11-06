Recalls fail in mid-Michigan

Two communities were asked if they wanted to recall an elected official in Tuesday's election.

The first recall was located in the Calhoun County city of Albion.

In Albion, voters were asked if city council member Sonya K. Brown should be recalled from office.

She faced Al Smith in the recall election for the Precinct Three seat.

By a 64 to 36 percent margin the recall failed.

Ms. Brown retains her seat in the city council.

The next recall was in Adams Township in Hillsdale County.

There voters were asked if the incumbent Mark D. Nichols should be removed from his seat as a township supervisor.

Once again, the voters said no.

This time the margin was 62 to 38.

