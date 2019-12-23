Recall for frozen beef patties

Nearly 16 thousand pounds of frozen beef patties have been recalled because they may contain soft, green plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's food safety and inspection service issued the recall of the ready-to-eat beef patties from Cincinnati-based Advancepierre Foods.

Advancepierre Foods is owned by Tyson Foods.

The products were not sold in retail stores, but were distributed from an Iowa warehouse to institutions such as schools.

CNN said the recall was issued after a food-service establishment complained it found soft, green plastic in a patty.

Advancepierre Foods said it did not receive any reports of injuries or illness, and it was recalling the patties just to be cautious.

If you have any of these patties, they should be thrown away or returned to where they were purchased.

Copyright 2019 CNN and WILX. All Rights reserved.