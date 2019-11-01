Recall elections this Tuesday

In Michigan, citizens are granted the authority to perform recall elections. It’s outlined in the state’s constitution. A recall when voters can remove an elected official from office prior to the end of his or her term by a special election.

All elected officials in the state are subject to recall except judges of courts of record. This legal ability to recall an elected official was instituted in Michigan in 1908. Michigan was one of two states, the other being Oregon adopt statewide recall procedures at the same time.

To begin the recall process:

• A recall petition must first be filed with the appropriate board.

• Once approved by the board, the person that filed the request must amass a number of signatures equal to 25 percent of the number of votes cast in the last general election in the jurisdiction of the officer sought to be recalled.

• One has 60 days to collect these signatures beginning on the date the first signature is collected; however, the petition must be submitted no later than 180 days after it was approved by the board.

• Once the signatures are submitted to the county clerk or Michigan’s Secretary of State, these offices then have 35 days to determine the validity of the signatures on the petition. The offices will verifying the voter registration status of those who signed. If the petition is approved, a special recall election will be scheduled on the next general election date.

On November 5, there will be two recall elections

held in the WILX-TV mid-Michigan viewing area.

The first is in Hillsdale County, there the incumbent Adams Township Supervisor Mark D. Nichols is being challenged in his recall by Rob Glass III.

While in Calhoun County, the only race being contested is the recall election for Albion city council's precinct three seat. There the incumbent Sonya K. Brown is being challenged in a recall of her office by Al Smith.

News 10 will be following both of these recall races on election night.

