Recall election results, Brown voted out of office

Al Smith unseated Sonya Brown for her position as Albion City Council member in Precinct 3.

In Calhoun County, Albion voters were asked if city council member Sonya K. Brown should be recalled from office.

Smith won the election by a 64 to 36 percent margin.

Another recall that took place in Adams Township in Hillsdale County on Tuesday was not successful.

There voters were asked if the incumbent Mark D. Nichols should be removed from his seat as a township supervisor.

The voters said no.

This time the margin was 62 to 38.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.