Realtors ready to get back to work

Realtors say they're ready to jump back into action now that the industry has been cleared to go back to work this week.

Troy Seyfert a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tomie Raines says the coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on the real estate industry.

"Our job is all about seeing people so we weren't able to show any homes and so what we had to do during that entire time is (doing) exactly what we're doing here and doing zoom showings with people so we did virtual showings," said Seyfert.

Last Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order to allow industries like real estate and construction to return to work on May 7th.

Seyfert says he's looking forward to being able to do something in person again.

"We can get into homes that's the good thing," said Seyfert.

"Sellers can actually leave their homes to be able to have their homes shown and you know and buyers, they can get inside of a home."

Seyfert says there are a few things realtors do have to keep in mind when getting back into showing homes.

"There are no open houses so you will not see any open houses advertised in the paper for a long time, which is totally understandable you cannot be in a group of more than 4 people."

While the restrictions may make things a little harder Seyfert says one of his clients was able to buy a new home by doing everything virtually.

"Our walk through was through a cell phone so the homeowner actually just took his phone through the house and kind of showed us what we were looking at. After that, we drove by the place a few times and kinda started to get a feel that way, but from there we kind of already understood exactly what we were getting into and so we actually made the offer without going inside," said Trey Malone.

Trey Malone and his partner Caroline Kraft say that they are just getting started on the steps of selling a home as well.

But are finding it hard with the stay home, stay safe order currently in place.

On Monday, Governor Whitmer said there is no timeline for when other industries will be allowed to get back to work.

She says she will give an update later this week.

