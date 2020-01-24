Realtors not required to disclose deaths in homes

The home where an accused killer lived is on the market.

Mark Latunski is accused of killing Kevin Bacon, 25, and eating part of his remains around Christmas.

Latunski's Shiawassee County home is being foreclosed on and going up for auction.

Some states require realtors to let potential home buyers know if someone died in a home, whether its from natural causes or if they were stabbed to death.

In Michigan, it basically becomes "buyer beware," because realtors aren't required to disclose if a violent crime happened in a home.

Multiple realtors confirmed with News 10 that disclosing that information can be a slippery slope because some buyers want to know if even a pet died in a house.

"I will ask my buyers to Google it or to do their own research, because I would never want to make a claim to a fact that I was unsure about," said Tracey Hernly, owner/broker of Howard Hanna Real Estate Executives. "In real estate, we have to be careful about the claims we are making."

Often times, realtors may not even know if someone died on the property, especially if the death happened several years ago.

If you want to really know about a house and the history behind it, realtors suggest talking to neighbors.

