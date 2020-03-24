Real ID deadline to be pushed back

President Donald Trump is pushing back the Real ID deadline because of coronavirus.

Under the Real ID law, travelers would need the enhanced license by October 1 to board a domestic flight.

On Monday, President Trump said that he moved the deadline to follow social distancing guidelines and avoid crowds at states' department of motor vehicles.

Governors and lawmakers have been pushing for a delay since many states are having trouble processing requests during the coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump said they will be announcing the new deadline soon.

