Ready for a meatless sausage sandwich at Dunkin' Donuts?

Dunkin' Donuts has released a new meat-less sandwich called the 'Beyond Sausage Sandwich.'

And to really get the word out about the new menu item, they used celebrity Snoop Dogg to dish out the food at one restaurant.

The sandwich is served on an English Muffin with egg and American cheese along with the Beyond Breakfast Sausage.

The sausage is made with 100% plant-based proteins and a mix of spices crafted especially for Dunkin’, according to their website.

To celebrate the launch of the sandwich, on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. guests at participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout the U.S. are invited to enjoy a complimentary sample, while supplies last.

There are Dunkin' Donuts located in Lansing and in Jackson.

