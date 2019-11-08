Reading to animals program at shelter has overwhelming positive response

The Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter has recently joined Reading Paws and has seen an "overwhelming response" from the community.

Reading Paws is a program for children between the age of 6 and 16 to read to pets in the shelter.

ICACS said in a post on Facebook that the shelter environment can be overwhelming for many pets and they have found that reading to the animals there reduces anxiety and can create a calm space.

They are taking reservations for kids to fill spots and read to the dogs and cats.

The next session on Nov. 27 is already full, but they are taking applications for their December 4 session right now.

Click here for their sign up link to be a part of the program or call 517-676-8311.

ICACS says that kids and encouraged to bring their own book or they can choose a book from the shelter collection.

Also, a parent or guardian must be present during the reading session.

