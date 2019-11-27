Teams compete for championship titles

Lansing Catholic is one of four local teams playing for a state title.

In fact, Reading High School in Hillsdale County is going for back-to-back Division Eight championships.

The Rangers are taking on Beal City at 10 a.m. Friday and the student body got the team ready with a pep-rally Tuesday morning.

A gas station in town has also lowered prices to $1.99 a gallon so fans can fill up for cheap for the drive to Ford Field.

Reading has also sold its entire allotment of tickets from the MHSAA. Fans can buy the tickets at Ford Field, but it's cash only.

Other local championship games will be the Lansing Catholic Cougars versus Almont in the Division Five finals, where the Cougars are going for their first championship in 34 years.

Two local teams will also meet in the Division Seven finals: Pewamo-Westphalia versus Lumen Christi.

Pewamo-Westphalia is going for their third championship and Lumen Christi is trying for their fourth in a row and 12th all time.

