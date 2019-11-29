Reading High School defending state title

Reading High School in Hillsdale County is going for back-to-back Division Eight championships.

The Rangers are taking on Beal City at 10 a.m. Friday at Ford Field in the championship game.

Reading has also sold its entire allotment of tickets from the MHSAA. Fans can buy the tickets at Ford Field, but it's cash only.

The championship games will continue on Saturday.

Other local championship games will be the Lansing Catholic Cougars versus Almont in the Division Five finals, where the Cougars are going for their first championship in 34 years.

Two local teams will also meet in the Division Seven finals: Pewamo-Westphalia versus Lumen Christi.

