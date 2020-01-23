Re-exposure to chickenpox may reduce risk of shingles

A new study from the U.K. finds being re-exposed to chickenpox as an adult may lower the risk of shingles.

Researchers followed adults who had chickenpox as a child.

Those who were re-exposed through a child or family member were about 30% less likely to develop shingles over the next 20 years.

The results suggest re-exposure boosts immunity to shingles, but does not provide complete protection.

The study was led by researchers at London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and published in 'The BMJ'.

