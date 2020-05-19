Former Jackson and MSU basketball star teams up with wife to help local youth

When you think of Ray Weathers, memories of his basketball career may pop into your head. From his time at Jackson High School to Michigan State, Weathers certainly garnered attention with his skills on the court. In the current chapter of his life, however, Weathers is hoping to make a greater and more lasting impact. That is why he has partnered with his wife Angela, CEO of Train Up A Champion Leadership Institute, to help local youth and young adults across the country. Angela was a basketball star herself and started this organization with the goal to help people find themselves.

"For me it's awesome because I went through the process myself when I first got the chance to meet my wife. Went through the training and it opened up some things that I needed to learn about myself as a former athlete," Weathers said. "She just enlightened me on so many different things, my faith walk and my overall being and it just changed in a whole different dynamic in how I saw stuff and how I saw myself."

Ray and Angela's work was seen in Arizona where each individual that worked with their organization earned a full-ride college scholarship. Noteworthy of course by itself, but even more so given that nobody from those high schools had gone on to college before.

"That's been the reward for us is seeing what my wife has done and me assisting in that to see peoples' lives change," Weathers explained.

Angela says she hopes to continue to expand into other areas of the United States and look to help those on an international level as well in the coming years.