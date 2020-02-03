Raw eggs thrown on Clinton County cars

When you're driving on rural roads in the car, you already have to be on alert for any deer or other animals that may come out of the woods, but now Clinton County drivers have to keep an eye out for raw eggs being thrown at them.

On Monday morning, there were reports of eggs being thrown at moving vehicles just outside of Laingsburg, but ruining the car's paint job is the least of drivers' worries.

"It's dangerous if you lose your vision while you're driving," said Michawl Dhaseleer, a Laingsburg resident.

Dhaseleer lives on the corner of Round Lake Road and Upton Road in Clinton County where multiple people said raw eggs hit their cars around 5:30 a.m.

Those that live in the area say the ditches and curves of Round Lake Road are already something to be cautious of while driving and now the eggs are raising many concerns.

"The posted speed limit is 45 miles per hour for a good reason. People that travel this road should be extra vigilant, now even more so," Dhaseleer said.

Dhaseleer has lived at the corner of Round Lake Road and Upton Road for 12 years and said it's a peaceful area, which is why he believes the egging is a prank.

"My guess is a bunch of pranksters causing trouble, but the time of it is really aggravating because it's really early," he said.

Whether it's a prank or not, Michigan State Police told News 10 throwing objects at moving vehicles is a crime.

"If you throw an object, drop an object, or propel an object at any vehicle or train, it is a crime, but it depends on if someone gets hurt or dies that take a misdemeanor to a felony," said Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk, of the Michigan State Police.

Clinton County Sheriff's Office, who is handling the case, said thankfully no one was injured from the situation, but said it is something that is being taken seriously.

"If someone were to throw an egg at a vehicle and the egg splatters and there's no damage done to the car, that person sees it, swerves into oncoming traffic, hits another vehicle and that's where injury comes in or even death," Oleksyk said.

Police said there are no suspects at this time. If you know any information about the egging, you are asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

