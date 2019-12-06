Rapper Obie Trice arrested after suburban Detroit shooting

Authorities say a rapper, who was part of Eminem's Shady Records, has been arrested after an 18-year-old man was shot at a Detroit-area home.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Obie Trice was jailed Friday after deputies took him into custody and secured a pistol he was ordered to drop.

Sheriff's officials say Trice and his girlfriend were fighting at the Commerce Township home and the woman's son intervened.

A sheriff's release says as the woman and her son tried to leave, Trice retrieved a gun that discharged during a struggle between him and the teen.

He was shot in the groin and taken to a hospital.

