Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

Juice Wrld performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Juice Wrld performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX)
Updated: Sun 11:46 AM, Dec 08, 2019

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Juice WRLD, a 21-year-old rapper, has died, the Chicago Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to Chicago media.

The rapper’s real name is Jarad Higgins, and he was a Chicago native.

Media reports indicate that he suffered a seizure while walking through the Chicago Midway airport early Sunday morning, WGN reported.

A police spokesman confirmed to WLS the rapper’s death, saying Higgins suffered a medical emergency.

The young rapper is best known for his 2018 album, “Goodbye and Good Riddance.”

