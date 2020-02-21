Random acts of refreshment delivered Friday

News 10 was out and about on Friday delivering beverages to members of the community.

Darrin Rockcole, WILX Chief Meteorologist was part of the fun on Feb. 21.

"On this chilly February day we're here at the Lansing Mall with the Modern Woodmen of America for Random Acts of Refreshment, what do you say let's get going," Rockcole said to get the random act underway.

They had some fun at the mall surprising News 10 viewers with beverages.

Chaz King, from Modern Woodmen of America said, "Every single month we get out and we get Involved in the community. We do these 'Random Acts of Refreshment,' different fundraisers and service projects."

Rockcole added, "you never know where we might end up next."

If you have someone in mind who you think deserves an act of refreshment, nominate them here.

